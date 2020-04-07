Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Wisconsin voters braved the Covid-19 pandemic to cast in-person ballots in the state’s controversial primary election; The United Kingdom and France are experiencing their worst days yet in the outbreak with both countries reporting huge death tolls; New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s largest single-day death toll, and more.

National

1.) President Donald Trump has removed the Pentagon’s acting inspector general a week after he was tasked with the oversight of $2.2 trillion in coronavirus relief funds.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

2.) In the midst of a global pandemic, the legacy of federal Indian policy could once again turn deadly, forcing some tribal nations to fight the novel coronavirus with zero help from the federal government.

(CNS Photo/Karina Brown)

3.) Monday morning’s buying spree on Wall Street turned into selloff in the afternoon as news broke the Trump administration was pushing for more loans to small businesses.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

4.) Senate Democrats rolled out a new plan Tuesday to hike up pay for health care workers and other essential employees on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Regional

5.) A line of hundreds of voters wearing masks both surgical and homemade curled around the block outside Riverside University High School on Milwaukee’s East Side Tuesday morning, as voters braved the Covid-19 pandemic to cast in-person ballots in Wisconsin’s controversial primary election.

(CNS Photo/Joe Kelly)

6.) Announcing that 731 New Yorkers died from Covid-19 the previous day, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday called the number the state’s largest single-day death toll—but offered hope as hospitalizations fell and the growth of the virus may be plateauing.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

International

7.) The United Kingdom and France are experiencing their worst days yet in the coronavirus pandemic with both countries reporting huge death tolls on Tuesday and officials warning grim weeks lie ahead.

(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

8.) Eight months after convening a board to probe the attacks, a U.N. investigation found it “highly probable” that the Syrian government or its allies were responsible for multiple 2019 attacks on civilian facilities.

(AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)