Top eight CNS stories for today including whiplashed investors are staking out vastly different positions on the chances of a quick recovery from the coronavirus outbreak; An internal government watchdog reported that hospitals are in dangerously short supply of protective gear, testing kits and basic safety materials; The wave of death caused by the pandemic is slowing in Europe’s hardest-hit countries, and more.

National

1.) With another day of big gains on Wall Street, whiplashed investors are staking out vastly different positions on the chances of a quick recovery.

2.) As the U.S. entered “peak death week” in the coronavirus outbreak, an internal government watchdog reported Monday that hospitals are in dangerously short supply of not only protective gear and testing kits, but basic materials like thermometers, toilet paper and disinfectants, putting health care workers at risk.

3.) The Supreme Court on Monday said no thanks to taking up a debate over the right of the Catholic church to post religious advertisements on the side of Washington buses, but Justice Neil Gorsuch warned the local transit agency to tread carefully on the First Amendment.

Regional

4.) New York City will build trenches in public parks as makeshift burial spots for those killed by Covid-19, a city official revealed Monday, saying the plan, albeit disturbing, is unavoidable to confront the mounting death toll.

5.) Wisconsin’s Democratic governor on Monday suspended in-person voting for the state’s pivotal primary election set for Tuesday, after weeks of chaos and confusion in which election officials were scrambling to ensure safe access to the polls in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

International

6.) After weeks of lockdowns, the wave of death caused by the coronavirus pandemic is slowing in Spain, France and Italy, Europe’s hardest-hit countries, and the debate is turning to how and when restrictions can be eased.

7.) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London late Monday after his Covid-19 symptoms took a turn for the worse.

8.) Despite some hiccups, the Dutch judicial system is finding its way during a coronavirus-induced lockdown.

