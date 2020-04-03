Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs in March as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a nationwide shutdown; Global agencies said the fight to contain the virus needs to be bolstered by debt relief, ceasefires and funneling emergency funds to the world’s poorest and most troubled countries; Senator Bernie Sanders proposed a new coronavirus relief package, and more.

National

1.) Ending a record decade-long streak of employment growth, the U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs in March as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a nationwide shutdown.

2.) Toilet paper is an unusual issue for the campaign trail, but candidates are rolling with the times.

3.) Proposing a new coronavirus relief package, Senator Bernie Sanders called Friday for a guarantee that nobody in the U.S. loses a paycheck; the suspension of payments for rent, mortgages and student loans; and for all Americans to receive an additional $2,000 a month.

International

4.) With the coronavirus pandemic spreading into the developing world, global agencies on Friday said the fight to contain the virus needs to be bolstered by debt relief, ceasefires and funneling emergency funds to the world’s poorest and most troubled countries.

5.) Dr. Antonio Saiz works in a primary care center in the heart of Madrid where, for the past month, he and his colleagues have been plunged into a nightmare: mounting patients, not enough equipment, medical workers falling sick, telephone lines full of desperate calls, and ghastly home visits to treat people dying in their beds.

6.) Of the two rival resolutions to hit the floor of the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, the first global response to the novel coronavirus pandemic unanimously opted for the one emphasizing global cooperation rather than the version with veiled swipes at the United States.

Regional

7.) Florida’s spring break ended almost as soon as it began.

8.) Texas regulators will meet later this month to consider the possibility of forcing oil companies to cut production to help stabilize prices, a prospect of direct government intervention that was unimaginable in the oil-friendly state just weeks ago.

