Top eight CNS stories for today including the coronavirus pandemic reached grim milestones with more than 50,000 deaths registered worldwide, 1 million confirmed cases reported around the globe and half of the world’s population told to stay home; 6.6 million people applied for unemployment insurance benefits over the last week; The Democratic National Committee delayed its convention, and more.

National

1.) As the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on economies around the world, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 6.6 million people applied for unemployment insurance benefits over the last week — roughly 2% of the country’s population.

2.) Five states and Washington, D.C., have received less than 10% of the critical personal protective equipment they requested from the federal government, according to records released Thursday by the House Oversight Committee.

3.) After presidential candidate Joe Biden said it was hard to see how the Democratic National Committee could still hold its convention in July, the party announced it would bump the event to Aug. 17 — one week before the Republican Party’s convention.

International

4.) The coronavirus pandemic reached grim milestones on Thursday with more than 50,000 deaths registered worldwide, 1 million confirmed cases reported around the globe and half of the world’s population told to stay home.

5.) Vying to combat the city’s housing crunch, a limit on Airbnb rentals in Paris should stand, a magistrate with the EU’s highest court said Thursday.

Regional

6.) Calling New York a microcosm of the rest of the country, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that people who live in rural communities should not presume themselves safe from the Covid-19 pandemic.

7.) A Wisconsin federal judge on Thursday extended absentee voting deadlines for the state’s primary next Tuesday but found federal courts lack the power to delay the election altogether, despite making it clear he believed it should have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

8.) A group looking to break up California’s iconic property tax code and spur billions in new commercial property taxes for local governments and schools said Thursday it has enough voter signatures to qualify a measure for the November ballot.