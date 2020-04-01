Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including U.S. financial markets again closed on a sour note; House Democrats rolled out an estimated $770 billion plan to rebuild U.S. infrastructure in response to the coronavirus pandemic; The death toll in Europe from the virus surged past 30,000 people, and more.

National

1.) Investors hoping to put the horrid first quarter of 2020 behind them face the potential of an even worse second quarter, as markets closed Wednesday on a sour note.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

2.) House Democrats on Wednesday rolled out an estimated $770 billion plan to rebuild U.S. infrastructure, launching into phase four of the congressional response to the coronavirus pandemic.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

3.) Distributed at the height of a national anthrax scare, a supply of 1,200 N95 respirator masks have been unearthed from courthouse supply closets across the state of Florida and sent to the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

International

4.) The death toll in Europe from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 30,000 people on Wednesday as Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Netherlands each reported hundreds of new deaths.

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

5.) The coronavirus pandemic is not just infecting hundreds of thousands of Europeans – it’s also attacking the pulmonary system of Europe’s politics and economies and badly sickening the European Union, a massive but fragile experiment.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Regional

6.) As images spread of New York hospitals moving body bags to morgues with forklifts — emblematic of a statewide death toll that doubled in three days — Governor Andrew Cuomo had plenty of empathy but few assurances for the public in his daily press briefing Wednesday.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

7.) After weeks of resistance, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order Wednesday for the nation’s third most populous state as coronavirus cases neared 7,000.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

8.) The secret society of toilet paper hoarders has retreated to their dank lavatories, leaving rolls a plenty at Texas grocery stores. And business is booming for the Texas chain H-E-B thanks to a pandemic plan 15 years in the making.

(CNS Photo/Cameron Langford)