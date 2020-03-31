Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the first quarter of 2020 was the worst on record for the Dow Jones Industrial Average; Governor Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers to buckle up for a long fight in the coronavirus pandemic; The total number of Covid-19 deaths across Europe rose to nearly 30,000, and more.

National

1.) The first quarter of 2020 was the worst on record for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has lost 6,700 points since the beginning of the year.

2.) Finalizing new fuel-economy standards for passenger cars and light trucks, the Trump administration on Tuesday rolled back a significant Obama-era environmental policy aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions – a move California vowed to fight in court..

3.) Pointing to low interest rates during the Covid-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested lawmakers should turn their attention to passing a massive infrastructure bill in the next phase of coronavirus relief measures.

Regional

4.) Governor Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers in his daily press briefing Tuesday to buckle up for a long fight in the coronavirus pandemic. Nobody knows when things will go back to normal, he said.

5.) As city leaders focus on boosting health care capacity and helping workers and businesses survive a shelter-in-place order, another pandemic-related crisis is emerging for San Francisco in the form of a potential $1.7 billion budget shortfall.

International

6.) The United Kingdom, France and Spain on Tuesday recorded their highest death tolls yet from the coronavirus pandemic while Italy once again announced a devastating toll, bringing the total number of deaths across Europe close to 30,000.

7.) The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday found that the Portuguese high court had been “excessively formal” in denying review of cases based on issues like typos.

8.) Not even a pandemic’s relentless spread could stop the prosecution of Turkey’s state-run Halkbank, which pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a record-breaking money-laundering scheme.