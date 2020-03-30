Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including grocery and food delivery workers planned to strike demanding better benefits and safety equipment as demand for their services has spiked during the global coronavirus pandemic; Wall Street recovered more losses but the volatility is likely not over; Crowds of New Yorkers welcomed a U.S. Navy hospital ship as it docked off Manhattan to support the city’s response to the outbreak, and more.

National

1.) Grocery and food delivery workers planned to strike Monday demanding better health care packages, hazard pay and more equipment like face masks and hand sanitizer as demand for their services has spiked during the global coronavirus pandemic.

2.) Wall Street recovered more losses from the coronavirus pandemic Monday, adding to last week’s historic upswing, though the volatility — and losses — are not likely over.

3.) President Donald Trump has signaled that he plans to work in closer cooperation with Russia as Covid-19 sends oil prices plummeting.

4.) President Trump on Monday announced plans to nominate a Mississippi Court of Appeals judge who previously served as a Republican state lawmaker to a long-vacant seat on the Fifth Circuit.

International

5.) For the past 37 days, Italy has lived a national nightmare after it discovered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in a number of towns in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto. But Italians have reason for optimism: The number of newly infected people is on a downward trend.

6.) The streets of a small city in the north of El Salvador are deserted. Everything has halted. Even the tortilla shops are shut, with signs saying, “Se suspende venta de tortillas hasta nuevo aviso” — Tortilla sales closed until further notice.

Regional

7.) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and crowds of New Yorkers welcomed the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort on Monday morning as it docked off Manhattan to support the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

8.) Staffing for a predicted patient surge, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday eased regulations to enable hospitals to quickly hire thousands of both licensed and to-be licensed nurses and doctors.