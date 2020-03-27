Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion response to the novel coronavirus that will deliver checks to most Americans and billions of dollars to small businesses and large companies; The gloom over Italy darkened as the country reported nearly 1,000 new deaths from the virus; The stock market sank again despite passage of the stimulus bill, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2 trillion response to the novel coronavirus that will deliver checks to most Americans as well as hundreds of billions of dollars to small businesses and large companies.

2.) Market losses returned Friday even after the House passed the $2.2 trillion stimulus package.

3.) American cities report a nationwide shortage of 28.5 million face masks, 7.9 million test kits, and 139,000 ventilators needed to protect first responders and care for citizens suffering from the novel coronavirus, according to a survey published by the United States Conference of Mayors on Friday.

International

4.) The gloom over Italy darkened Friday as the country reported nearly 1,000 new deaths, its worst single-day toll in an accelerating coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill.

5.) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, becoming the latest politician and high-profile public figure to self-isolate and work from home.

6.) New satellite imagery shows a dramatic decrease in air pollution levels in Europe as Covid-19 response measures keep people at home and businesses closed.

Regional

7.) Schools in New York state will remain closed for another two weeks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday, continuing to waive the mandate that schools must operate for 180 days a year, as Covid-19 cases in the state continue to climb.

8.) Wisconsin’s Democratic governor on Friday called for the state’s upcoming April primary to be conducted solely via mail-in absentee ballot, following the lead of other states that have changed their primary process as the coronavirus outbreak worsens.