Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including a record 3.2 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies; Former Vice President Joe Biden released a three-point emergency action plan to rescue the economy; Europe’s medical system is overwhelmed as tens of thousands of people need medical care, and more.

National

1.) A record 3.2 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week – nearly five times the previous benchmark set during the 1982 recession – as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies.

2.) Former Vice President Joe Biden released a three-point emergency action plan to rescue the economy as he attempts to create daylight between President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and his proposals.

3.) Unfazed by historic unemployment numbers, Wall Street built on its rally for the third straight day.

Regional

4.) As California courts shut their doors to the public, First Amendment advocates and press groups are asking the state’s chief justice to ensure that the media can still cover court hearings, which are ongoing, and review new court records, which continue to be filed.

5.) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was critical Thursday of the relief expected in his state, the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, after days of political rancor at the Senate finally won approval of a $2 trillion aid package.

6.) The weather was lovely, the carnival celebration was lively and lasted for weeks, the floats hand-decorated and impressive. Excitement, cheer and a feeling of love for community, music and drink was in the air. But so was an invisible foe.

International

7.) A month into a devastating outbreak of the respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus, Europe’s medical system is overwhelmed as tens of thousands of people need medical care to survive infections caused by the virus and its attacks on a person’s lungs.

8.) Stop eating scaly anteaters. That is one of the conclusions, published in the journal Nature on Thursday, drawn by more than a dozen Chinese researchers who found two lineages of coronaviruses in smuggled pangolins with striking similarities to the pandemic respiratory disease Covid-19.