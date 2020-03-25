Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the Senate is expected to pass a roughly $2 trillion economic relief package in response to the coronavirus outbreak; California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the nation’s largest banks will voluntarily freeze mortgage payments for 90 days on families mired in the Covid-19 crisis; Spain’s death toll from the pandemic shot past that of China, and more.

National

1.) After striking an early morning deal, the Senate is expected to pass a roughly $2 trillion economic relief package on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

2.) U.S. markets built slightly on Tuesday’s rally as the $2 trillion stimulus package makes its way through the Senate.

Regional

3.) California Governor Gavin Newsom delivered a dose of good news for homeowners on Wednesday, announcing the nation’s largest banks will voluntarily freeze mortgage payments for 90 days on families mired in the Covid-19 crisis.

4.) Sharing a sliver of good news Wednesday from ground zero of the U.S. Covid-19 epidemic, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo touted evidence that the embrace of social distancing could be slowing transmission rates.

5.) Green Bay is asking Wisconsin officials to postpone the state’s April primary election in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, arguing in a federal lawsuit that the city cannot safely conduct in-person voting due to the safety risks presented by the virus.

International

6.) Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic shot past that of China on Wednesday after it reported a stunning 738 more deaths, its most in a day.

7.) While Mexico, Brazil and Nicaragua disregard the World Health Organization’s recommendations, the rest of Latin America has closed airports and land borders to everyone except citizens trying to return.

8.) Differences in countries’ Covid-19 response measures mean that in one shop on the border between the Netherlands and Belgium, you can buy baby clothes but not men’s pajamas.