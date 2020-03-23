Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Senate Democrats again blocked a massive stimulus package responding to the coronavirus outbreak; Michigan was added to a growing list of states locking people down to contain the spread of Covid-19; The pandemic is intensifying in Europe as the death toll there is on track to surpass 10,000, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Senate Democrats on Monday again blocked a massive stimulus package responding to the coronavirus outbreak, though Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer held out hope for a deal by the end of the day.

2.) The Federal Reserve announced Monday it would take supportive measures, including expanding bond-purchasing programs, to boost credit access for American families and businesses.

3.) In a case that stars the fearsome pirate Blackbeard’s prized ship Queen Anne’s Revenge, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled states cannot be sued in federal court for copyright infringement.

Regional

4.) Michigan’s governor ordered residents to stay at home Monday, adding the Wolverine State to a growing list of other states locking people down to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

5.) Wisconsin voters will have extra time to register to vote before spring elections, a federal judge ordered in a lawsuit from liberals seeking to change certain election rules in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

6.) Pacific Gas and Electric will plead guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter and one count of unlawfully starting the deadly 2018 Camp Fire under a plea deal reached with California prosecutors, the utility giant announced Monday morning.

International

7.) With more than 2,600 new deaths over the weekend, the coronavirus pandemic is intensifying in Europe and the number of deaths is on track to surpass 10,000 in what many are calling Europe’s worst crisis since World War II.

8.) Hearings in the trial of four men accused of downing a Malaysian Airlines plane and killing everyone on board briefly resumed Monday in a nearly empty Netherlands courtroom, as the coronavirus outbreak restricts judicial systems around the world.