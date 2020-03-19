Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Italy’s death toll from the global pandemic surpassed China’s after 427 more people were killed by the novel coronavirus; Senate Republicans unveiled a massive economic stimulus package in response to the pandemic; Florida officials announced the closure of some of the state’s most popular beaches at the height of spring break, and more.

National

1.) Senate Republicans on Thursday formally unveiled a massive economic stimulus package in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that includes hundreds of billions of dollars in loans to small businesses and industries as well as direct payments to taxpayers.

2.) The wild swings in the market tempered, at least on Thursday, with markets ending in a mild rebound.

3.) As U.S. officials ramp up coronavirus safety measures — a critical stage in keeping the death toll low — polling data released Thursday shows that Americans are increasingly worried about the pandemic.

International

4.) Italy’s death toll from the global pandemic surpassed China’s on Thursday after 427 more people were killed by the novel coronavirus, authorities said.

5.) The European Union’s highest court ruled Thursday that an environmental law charity cannot have access to documents relating to EU trade agreements.

6.) European Union regulations don’t prevent countries from confiscating assets from someone charged with civil offenses or not yet convicted of a crime, the EU’s top court ruled Thursday.

Regional

7.) California has spent years building up a $21 billion “rainy day” fund to help ride out the next economic slump, but its ability to withstand a pandemic-triggered downturn hinges largely on an unknowable factor.

8.) In a sign of Covid-19’s widespread impact, Florida officials announced the closure of some of the state’s most popular beaches on Thursday at the height of spring break.