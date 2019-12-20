Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ridiculed the possibility that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will delay the next step of President Donald Trump’s impeachment; The Senate confirmed a dozen of Trump’s nominees for seats on federal courts across the country; A magistrate for Europe’s highest court backed the validity of data transfers from the European Union to the United States, and more.

National

1.) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell likened Democrats to prosecutors getting cold feet on Thursday morning, ridiculing the possibility that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will delay the next step of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

2.) North Carolina Republican Mark Meadows, a top ally of President Trump, announced Thursday he is retiring from the U.S. House of Representatives but hinted at a future role in the White House.

3.) The Senate on Thursday confirmed a dozen of Trump’s nominees for seats on federal courts across the country.

4.) Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead the field of Democratic contenders for president nationally despite a gradual drop in support over the last year, according to new polling data.

5.) The House of Representatives handed the president a victory Thursday by approving a new trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

International

6.) In a win for Facebook, a magistrate for Europe’s highest court backed the validity Thursday of data transfers from the European Union to the United States.

7.) Europe’s highest court shook up Spanish politics Thursday, ruling that an imprisoned Catalan political leader was entitled to immunity after he was elected to the European Parliament in May.

8.) Airbnb is an information service, not a real estate company, the European Court of Justice ruled Thursday in France’s attempt to regulate the home-sharing platform with licensing rules meant for real estate agents.