Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the White House is weighing plans to put money in the pocket of every U.S. adult in the next two weeks as America grapples with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic; Voters in several states headed to the polls under the pall of coronavirus and a call for social distancing across the nation; The United Kingdom’s government experts say the virus will be defeated only once most of the population gets infected and builds up immunity to it, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The White House is weighing plans to put money in the pocket of every U.S. adult in the next two weeks as America grapples with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2.) A government bailout predicted to top $1 trillion to contend with the effects of coronavirus helped urge somewhat of a market rebound Tuesday.

Regional

3.) In the face of a nationwide coronavirus outbreak, Florida voters on Tuesday trickled into their polling places to cast a vote for former Vice President Joe Biden or Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a primary election almost predetermined by polls.

4.) Under the pall of coronavirus and a call for social distancing across the nation, Arizona Democrats headed to the polls Tuesday to decide who get the state’s delegates to the national convention in July.

5.) The Ohio Supreme Court denied a mandamus request early Tuesday morning and confirmed that polls will be closed over coronavirus concerns, following an 11th-hour decision by Governor Mike DeWine to declare a health emergency and delay primary voting.

6.) Disregarding Duncan Hunter’s request to be sentenced to house arrest – which the politician hoped to get by expressing a fear of contracting coronavirus in prison – a federal judge sentenced the former congressman Tuesday to 11 months in prison for misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds.

International

7.) While mainland Europe is shutting down schools and imposing strict quarantines, the United Kingdom has taken a different — many say dangerous — approach to combating the coronavirus pandemic: Its government experts say the virus will be defeated only once most of the population gets infected and builds up immunity to it.

8.) In what a federal prosecutor declared a “day of reckoning,” a 57-year-old San Francisco Bay Area resident will serve four years in prison for acting as a courier of U.S. state secrets for China.