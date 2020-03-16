Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including government officials across the country ordered the closure of restaurants, bars and other public places in a last-ditch effort to slow the coronavirus outbreak; The virus-ravaged stock market took another nosedive; The European Union said it wants to block nonessential travelers from entering the bloc, and more.

National

1.) Government officials across the country ordered the closure of restaurants, bars and other public places Monday in a last-ditch effort to slow the coronavirus outbreak affecting thousands of people in 49 states.

2.) Overtaking last week’s record as the worst since the Black Monday of 1987, the coronavirus-ravaged stock market took another nosedive on Monday.

3.) While conceding that America’s COVID-19 outbreak is not under control, President Donald Trump maintained Monday that there is no plan to issue a nationwide curfew.

Regional

4.) Six San Francisco Bay Area counties on Monday ordered residents to stay in their homes except for essential services in order to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

5.) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Monday he will file a lawsuit to postpone in-person voting in the state’s primary, scheduled for Tuesday, until June 2 because of the coronavirus.

International

6.) The European Union said Monday it wants to block nonessential travelers from entering the bloc as restrictions on movement and gatherings tightened across a continent finding itself unprepared for a global pandemic and struggling to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

7.) Canada will ban entry of travelers who are not citizens or permanent residents, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday, but he said the ban won’t apply to Americans “for now.”

8.) Millions of voters sat out the nationwide municipal elections in France on Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic and a final round of voting set for next Sunday will likely be postponed as the country considers imposing a nationwide lockdown.