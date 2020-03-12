Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the coronavirus outbreak has grown to more than 1,300 cases across 44 states as the stock market saw its largest one-day plunge since the crash of 1987; Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders faces an uphill battle in the Arizona Democratic presidential primary; The virus outbreak is threatening to bring about a global recession that could hit Europe hard, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Federal and state officials took unprecedented measures on Thursday to control the coronavirus outbreak that has grown to more than 1,300 cases across 44 states.

2.) The U.S. government’s various attempts to shore up investor confidence amid mounting coronavirus fears proved unsuccessful Thursday as the stock market had the ignominy of facing its largest one-day plunge since the market crash of 1987.

3.) A federal judge on Thursday denied the Trump administration’s bid to erase a cap-and-trade agreement between California and the Canadian province of Quebec, finding the deal is voluntary and far from a treaty.

Regional

4.) Even as California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a ban Thursday on large events of more than 250 people to curb exposure to the coronavirus – with an exemption for theme parks, casinos and movie theaters – Disneyland said it will voluntarily close its resort through the end of March.

5.) Coming off a string of losses across the South and Midwest, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders faces an uphill battle in Arizona Democrats’ presidential primary Tuesday.

6.) Michigan argued before the Sixth Circuit on Thursday that a law preventing out-of-state wine merchants from making direct shipments to its residents does not violate the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause.

International

7.) Besides the danger of killing many more people across Europe, the novel coronavirus outbreak is threatening to bring about a global recession that could hit the continent hard with falling demand for its exports, a dearth of tourists and a rash of bankruptcies and layoffs.

8.) Just over 48 hours into a nationwide lockdown to contain a coronavirus spread, Italy was slapped with an $8.5 million fine Thursday over tourism-boosting grants that the EU’s top court ruled illegal.