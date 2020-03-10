Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Michigan primary voters will decide between Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden as they choose the Democratic candidate they think has the best chance to unseat the incumbent president; The U.S. stock market climbed back considerably a day after its sharpest drop since the 2008 financial crisis; Italy’s attempt to carry out a self-imposed nationwide quarantine began as politicians are already pushing for even tougher restrictions, and more.

National

1.) Primary voters in Michigan will decide between Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden as they choose the Democratic candidate they think has the best chance to unseat the incumbent president in November.

2.) The day after its sharpest drop since the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. stock market climbed back considerably on Tuesday, mitigating for the time being concerns about the coronavirus outbreak’s toll on the nation’s economy.

3.) Killing an appeal by the Justice Department, the D.C. Circuit opened the door Tuesday for House Democrats to scour special grand jury materials from the Mueller probe.

Regional

4.) One week after confirming New York’s first positive case of coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a 1-mile “containment area” Tuesday for the downstate suburb where COVID-19 cases are surging.

5.) In his latest attempt to renovate California zoning codes, state Senator Scott Wiener is looking to the suburbs for help with fixing the state’s housing crisis.

6.) Tennessee argued before a Sixth Circuit panel Tuesday to overturn an injunction requiring the state to give people indigency hearings before it can suspend their driver’s license for nonpayment of a traffic debt.

International

7.) Italy’s attempt to carry out a self-imposed nationwide quarantine began Tuesday but many Italian politicians are already pushing for even tougher restrictions, including shutting down most commercial activity, to rein in a coronavirus outbreak that’s brought the country to its knees.

8.) Preliminary hearings wrapped up Tuesday in the Dutch murder trial of four men accused of helping to shoot down a Malaysian Airlines plane six years ago, killing all 298 people on board.