Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the hours-long lines some Texans endured at the polls on Super Tuesday will be worse come November because a Republican-backed bill is set to nix straight-ticket voting; Advertisements for the Trump campaign disguised as census promotion were taken off Facebook; Europe is bracing for more coronavirus outbreaks similar to Italy’s to spring up elsewhere, and more.

National

1.) Advertisements for the Trump campaign disguised as census promotion were taken off Facebook, with the platform announcing that the materials would confuse users about the decennial count.

2.) American employers added 273,000 jobs last month, signaling that the coronavirus outbreak has not yet affected the U.S. labor market.

3.) Adding to his legal fights against major news outlets, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign sued CNN for libel Friday over an opinion article that said the campaign left open the possibility of seeking Russian interference in the 2020 election.

Regional

4.) The hours-long lines some Texans endured at the polls on Super Tuesday will be worse come November because a Republican-backed bill is set to nix straight-ticket voting, the Texas Democratic Party says in a federal lawsuit seeking to block the bill.

5.) The Big Bend region of West Texas, often called the state’s “backyard” for its sprawling national park and remoteness, is one of the most sparsely populated parts of the country. But even here health officials are gearing up for the possible arrival of the coronavirus.

International

6.) Europe is bracing for more coronavirus outbreaks similar to Italy’s to spring up elsewhere, raising the likelihood other countries may be forced to follow Italy’s example and close schools nationwide and impose lockdowns on entire cities to fight the epidemic.

7.) Amazon and the European Commission wrapped up two days of hearings before the European Union’s second-highest court on Friday in a tax case worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

8.) Tensions are high on the border between Turkey and Greece after Ankara sent 1,000 special forces this week to help thousands of refugees and immigrants seeking to cross the border into the European Union.