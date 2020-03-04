Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary; The House of Representatives voted 415-2 to approve a massive spending package to respond to the coronavirus outbreak; The Supreme Court heard its first abortion case of the Trump era, and more.

National

1.) On the conservative side of a divide shaping the Supreme Court’s first abortion case of the Trump era, Justice Samuel Alito appeared wary Wednesday of letting a clinic challenge Louisiana rules that affect its doctors.

2.) In just the fourth month of his candidacy, billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary on the heels of disappointing Super Tuesday results.

3.) The House of Representatives voted 415-2 Wednesday afternoon to approve a massive spending package to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, following several days of bitter partisan infighting.

4.) Thomas Cullen made it his mission as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney to put white supremacists behind bars, and now is soaring through his nomination process to serve as a federal judge in Virginia.

5.) A Russian national nicknamed “Putin’s chef” told a federal judge Wednesday that his catering business has complied fully with U.S. government subpoenas ahead of a criminal trial next month where the company will face charges of 2016 election interference.

Regional

6.) Los Angeles County health officials working to prevent any spread of the coronavirus among the county’s 10 million residents declared a health emergency Wednesday after confirming six new cases of the novel virus in recent days.

7.) Refusing to hasten the opening of seven satellite polling stations, a federal judge backed the efforts of Georgia’s second most-populous county to support early voting.

8.) Less than a month after the D.C. Circuit struck down Arkansas’ work requirements for recipients of Medicaid, a federal judge in the nation’s capital invalidated Michigan’s same rules for the health care program.