Top eight CNS stories for today including California voters rushed the ballot box with a dual purpose of impacting a presidential primary for the first time since 2008 and stabilizing the Democratic Party’s growing ideological rift; A series of tornadoes caused extensive damage and killed dozens of people in Tennessee, forcing polls in Nashville to stay open late; Europe’s highest court waded into a legal dispute over allegedly unfair home mortgage plans used by Spanish banks, and more.

National

1.) Released from the back-of-the-line June primaries of the past, California voters rushed the ballot box Tuesday with a dual purpose of impacting a presidential primary for the first time since 2008 and stabilizing the Democratic Party’s growing ideological rift.

2.) A Tennessee judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that some polling places in Davidson County will stay open an extra three hours because of a tornado that caused extensive damage and claimed lives in downtown Nashville.

3.) Stacking the lawmakers’ vision against executive authority, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared ready Tuesday to give the president more power over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

4.) In its second lawsuit against a national media outlet in less than a week, the Trump campaign accused the Washington Post on Tuesday of libeling it in two opinion pieces that mention foreign inference in U.S. elections.

5.) The Federal Reserve on Tuesday announced an emergency half-point cut to its key interest rate, a move meant to protect the economy as the coronavirus outbreak slows markets around the world.

International

6.) With a ruling that left both banks and consumers claiming victory, Europe’s highest court on Tuesday waded into a legal dispute over allegedly unfair home mortgage plans Spanish banks used during a housing boom that imploded with the 2008 financial crisis.

7.) Backing Google in a tax dispute Tuesday, Europe’s highest court chucked a $3.5 million fine related to advertising sales in Hungary.

8.) Belgium can’t be forced to extradite a Spanish rapper convicted of glorifying terrorism until it determines if his lyrics are a crime under Belgian law, the European Union’s top court ruled Tuesday.