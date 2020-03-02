Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including a new refugee crisis is hitting Europe as fighting intensifies between Turkey and Syria and tens of thousands of people amass at Greece’s heavily militarized border; The first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York state is a woman in her 30s who had recently traveled to Iran; Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, and more.

National

1.) New green card rules that punish immigrants who make use of certain social services appeared to curry little favor Monday from a bipartisan panel of Second Circuit judges.

2.) A Lebanese immigrant who broke his back while fleeing Hezbollah soldiers pushed the Supreme Court on Monday to block his deportation under the Convention Against Torture.

3.) Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination Monday after a slow start in early contests and a difficult lead-up to the Super Tuesday primaries.

4.) New polling data gives Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders comfortable leads in two delegate-rich states ahead of Super Tuesday contests.

International

5.) A new refugee crisis is hitting Europe as fighting intensifies between Turkey and Syria and tens of thousands of people amass at Greece’s heavily militarized border with Turkey seeking entry to the European Union, leading to fierce border clashes.

6.) The number of people in Europe infected with the novel coronavirus respiratory disease continues to grow with Italy reporting a spike in deaths and other major countries, including Germany and France, discovering they have a lot more sick people too.

Regional

7.) The first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York state is a woman in her 30s who had recently traveled to Iran, officials announced Monday.

8.) A federal judge did not adequately weigh a new Missouri Supreme Court rule for cash bail bonds before issuing an injunction prohibiting the practice in St. Louis city courts, the Eighth Circuit ruled.