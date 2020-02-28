Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including former Vice President Joe Biden is the clear front-runner on the eve of the South Carolina primary; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo worked to assure lawmakers that the Trump administration is capable of handling a coronavirus outbreak; A Wisconsin appeals court blocked two rulings ordering elections officials to immediately purge over 200,000 people from the voter rolls, and more.

National

1.) On the eve of the Democratic primary in South Carolina, former Vice President Joe Biden is the clear front-runner with the support of over one-third of Palmetto State voters in the latest forecast.

2.) As stock markets quake and anxiety over the coronavirus spreads, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo worked in a deeply contentious hearing Friday to assure lawmakers that the Trump administration is capable of handling an outbreak in the U.S.

3.) A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday upheld two nationwide injunctions against Trump administration policies aimed at shrinking the number of immigrants who can apply for asylum or stay in the United States while their asylum applications are pending.

4.) A wine bar that accused President Donald Trump of luring away its customers with his hotel just blocks from the White House failed Friday to breathe new life into its lawsuit.

5.) The D.C. Circuit handed President Donald Trump a soaring judicial win Friday, punting a weighty case on the issue of presidential advisers’ testimony back to the lower court to be dismissed.

Regional

6.) A Wisconsin appeals court on Friday blocked two rulings ordering elections officials to immediately purge over 200,000 people from the voter rolls because they might have moved, handing another victory to voting rights advocates.

7.) Denied a reversal in its fight to build a $1 billion casino in Massachusetts, the chairman of a Cape Cod-based Native American tribe says the effort will continue in the courts and in Congress.

8.) Angelenos have three choices for the county’s top cop on Super Tuesday: the incumbent who’s beloved by police and reviled by criminal justice reformers, a former San Francisco DA in the opposite position, and an ex-public defender with little experience running an office the size of the LA District Attorney’s Office.