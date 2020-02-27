Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including former Vice President Joe Biden is running hot ahead of this weekend’s South Carolina primary; A Ninth Circuit panel ruled YouTube is not bound by the First Amendment; President Donald Trump’s campaign sued The New York Times for defamation, and more.

National

1.) After picking up a key endorsement Wednesday and the top spot in the latest statewide poll, former Vice President Joe Biden is running hot ahead of this weekend’s South Carolina primary.

2.) YouTube is not bound by the First Amendment, its lofty statements about embracing free speech notwithstanding, a three-judge Ninth Circuit panel ruled Wednesday in a long-awaited ruling in Prager University’s challenge to the platform’s suppression of its videos.

3.) Escalating President Donald Trump’s war on the media, his campaign sued The New York Times for defamation Wednesday over its 2019 editorial titled “The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo.”

4.) Reversing a sweeping injunction, the Second Circuit gave the Justice Department a green light Wednesday to withhold funding from New York City and seven states in retaliation for their sanctuary policies on immigration.

Regional

5.) Despite the Super Tuesday primary looming just days away, Alabama U.S. Senate candidate and former football coach Tommy Tuberville is already prepping his supporters for a runoff gameplay.

6.) Days before California voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday, officials in Santa Clara County sued an employee union to block its members – 1,700 of which work at the county registrar of voters office – from going on strike.

International

7.) Taxes on betting in Italy do not constitute discrimination against companies based in other countries, the European Union’s highest court ruled Wednesday.

8.) Nature is not concerned with human crops and will reclaim land when it is abandoned. The process has a benefit: Croplands that are no longer tended help cool the planet.