Top eight CNS stories for today including disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape; A federal judge affirmed the importance of press access to new court complaints on the day they are filed; Italy is taking drastic steps to contain an outbreak of coronavirus, and more.

National

1.) More than two years after allegations of a decades-long pattern of sexual predation upended his Hollywood legacy, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday on two of the less serious counts against him.

2.) Over four days of trial earlier this month, Virginia court clerks used public funds and private attorneys to fight tooth and nail against press access. They wound up losing in spectacular fashion, with a federal judge issuing a lengthy opinion affirming the importance of press access to new court complaints on the day they are filed.

3.) Major League Baseball wants a federal judge in Manhattan to dismiss a class action filed by five fans who claim their fantasy baseball scores were harmed by the Houston Astros’ use of technology to steal signs.

4.) A divided en banc Ninth Circuit on Monday lifted three injunctions against a Trump administration rule that denies federal funding to clinics that refer women for abortions.

Regional

5.) For the second year in a row, Oregon’s Republican state senators say they will flee the capitol in order to prevent the Democratic majority from advancing a cap-and-trade bill.

6.) A Virginia Senate committee on Monday advanced several pieces of legislation that would limit access to firearms, inching them closer to certain passage in the full Democrat-controlled chamber.

International

7.) Italy is taking drastic steps to contain an outbreak of coronavirus in the north of the country and try to stop its spread into the rest of Europe.

8.) Emphasizing the U.S. military response to Sudan for having supported a pair of embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania, a lawyer for the victims argued Monday at the Supreme Court that punitive damages were appropriate.