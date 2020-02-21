Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including Nevada caucus-goers are set to decide who gets their state’s delegates for the Democratic National Convention in July; France and Equatorial Guinea wrapped up a week of hearings at the United Nations’ highest court in a dispute over a Parisian mansion that the tiny central African country called its embassy; Joe Biden still leads his Democratic primary rivals in South Carolina but support for the former vice president is plummeting as Senator Bernie Sanders is closing in, and more.

National

1.) The third state contest among Democrats vying for the presidential nomination takes place Saturday in Nevada, where caucus-goers will gather in schools, community centers and even major casinos like Bellagio to decide who gets delegates for the Democratic National Convention in July.

2.) Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $3 billion to resolve criminal and civil claims involving excessive and unrealistic sales goals that led employees to falsify records and create fake customer accounts to meet them.

3.) While the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump included no documents produced by the White House, a first in modern U.S. history, records may soon surface shedding more light on the withholding of aid to Ukraine.

4.) Joe Biden has retained his lead over Democratic primary rivals in South Carolina, a new poll shows, but support for the former vice president is plummeting as Senator Bernie Sanders is closing in.

International

5.) France and Equatorial Guinea wrapped up a week of hearings Friday at the United Nations’ highest court in a dispute over a Parisian mansion that the tiny central African country called its embassy.

6.) The son of one of Mexico’s most-wanted cartel leaders was extradited to the United States where he will appear Friday in Washington on drug charges.

7.) Declining to push back a case that has been a thorn in the side of the Trump administration, the Second Circuit refused Friday to let Turkey’s state-run Halkbank delay its arraignment on record-breaking money-laundering charges.

8.) An acclaimed molecular biologist from Mexico agreed Friday to defer bail and remain in pretrial detention on charges that he spied on a U.S. informant on behalf of the Russian government.