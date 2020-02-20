Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including President Donald Trump’s longtime political ally Roger Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison; A far-right extremist killed nine people at or near two hookah bars in the German city of Hanau; New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the New York Taxi and Limousine Commission of a 14-year fraud on license medallions that cost hundreds of cabbies some $810 million, and more.

National

1.) Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison — a match for the recommendation made more lenient by the Justice Department after President Donald Trump weighed in on the treatment of his longtime political ally.

2.) The White House touted what it called unexpected economic growth in a new report Thursday, as officials brushed aside the idea that the Obama administration should be given credit for the longest expansion on record.

3.) The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted 2–1 against approving the Jordan Cove natural gas pipeline project Thursday, but it could still greenlight the project as soon as next week – potentially sparking a battle between a federal government bent on fast-tracking pipelines and a state that has denied all three of the project’s key permits.

4.) Airline passengers flying around the U.S. experienced more and longer flight delays in 2019 than the year prior, according to a new government study.

Regional

5.) The Colorado petroleum industry claims fracking isn’t just good for the economy, it’s good for the planet. Skeptics may be quick to call it the pitch of snake oil salesmen, but there are others who see the potential for innovation in a market that demands sustainable products.

6.) New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the New York Taxi and Limousine Commission on Thursday of a 14-year fraud on license medallions that cost hundreds of cabbies some $810 million.

International

7.) A far-right extremist killed nine people at or near two hookah bars in the German city of Hanau Wednesday night, and killed himself and his mother, German officials said.

8.) The European Court of Human Rights on Thursday ordered Bulgaria to halt its deportation of a group of Uighur refugees, on the grounds that they could be tortured or killed by Chinese authorities.