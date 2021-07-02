Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court agreed to decide what will likely be a landmark case on public funding of religious schools; American employers added a robust 850,000 jobs; The head of the World Health Organization warned the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus poses a serious global threat, and more.

National

1.) Among nine cases added to the calendar in a final list of orders before summer break, the Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide what will likely be a landmark case on public funding of religious schools.

2.) A federal judge has advanced the central claims in a sprawling privacy case into whether Google Assistant inappropriately spies on customers, including children.

3.) Reinstating a 2011 regulation meant to decrease smog emissions, the D.C. Circuit on Friday found that a Trump-era rule that allowed the use of high-ethanol fuel to be used year-round exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority.

4.) American employers added a robust 850,000 jobs in June, beating expectations and signaling a surge in momentum after a hiring slowdown.

Regional

5.) Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season early Friday, bringing wind and rain to the Caribbean and attracting the attention of Floridians.

6.) The case of a southeastern Minnesota Amish community seeking to avoid installing modern wastewater systems is headed back to state courts after a Friday ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that says local requirements violate their religious rights.

International

7.) The head of the World Health Organization on Friday warned the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus poses a serious risk for the world.

8.) A Dutch judge ruled Friday that Asia’s most wanted man can be extradited to Australia to face drug trafficking charges.

