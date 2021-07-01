Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Trump Organization’s longtime finance chief pleaded not guilty to fraud charges; Activists asked a federal judge to block Georgia officials from enforcing parts of the state’s new election law; The Supreme Court upheld two Arizona laws found to suppress minority votes, and more.

National

1.) Arriving to the courthouse at least eight hours before his 2:15 p.m. arraignment alongside the Trump Organization, finance chief Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to long-expected fraud charges.

(Courthouse News photo/Nina Pullano)

2.) In a boon to conservative state legislatures that have been adopting harsh voter restrictions in the wake of the 2020 election, the Supreme Court split 6-3 Thursday to uphold two Arizona laws found to suppress minority votes.

(Courthouse News photo/Brad Poole)

3.) The House of Representatives voted 221-201 to pass a $715 billion surface-transportation bill Thursday, bringing just two Republicans across party lines to vote with the chamber’s Democratic majority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

4.) President Joe Biden flew to Florida on Thursday to meet with first responders and the families of those trapped in the rubble of the Surfside condominium collapse, as he tackles the first national disaster of his young presidency.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Regional

5.) With Georgia’s new voting law going into effect and early voting in two state House runoff elections already underway, election integrity activists asked a federal judge Thursday to block officials from enforcing certain portions of the law.

(AP Photo/Ben Gray)

6.) In a closely watched case for nonprofit political groups that want privacy for their supporters, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a California law that says groups seeking tax-exempt status must tell the state the names of some of their biggest donors.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

7.) Virginia became the first Southern state to legalize marijuana on Thursday, allowing adults 21 and older to hold up to an ounce of the drug for personal enjoyment.

(AP Photo/David McFadden)

International

8.) The European Union’s executive body had the authority to challenge arbitration payments in a dispute between a pair of beverage moguls and the Romanian government, a magistrate for the bloc’s highest court said Thursday.

(Image by Mihai Surdu from Pixabay)