Top eight CNS stories for today including Democratic primary voters in the snowy, storybook town of Candia, New Hampshire, seemed all over the map in terms of who they were voting for and why; American employers advertised the fewest job openings in two years; El Salvador’s president told lawmakers they needed to pass his bill calling for $109 million to take the cities back from street gangs, and more.

National

1.) Democratic primary voters in the snowy, storybook town of Candia, New Hampshire, seemed all over the map Tuesday morning in terms of who they were voting for and why.

2.) American employers advertised 6.4 million open jobs in December, a continued decline that marks the lowest level in two years.

3.) Championing his organization as the entity best positioned to reform how college athletes are compensated, the head of the NCAA appeared Tuesday before the U.S. Senate to warn against an incoming tide of state laws that will let college athletes profit off their likenesses.

4.) Rejecting antitrust concerns by several states as unlikely to occur, a federal judge approved the merger between telecommunications giants T-Mobile and Sprint, setting the stage for a massive rival to AT&T and Verizon.

Regional

5.) A new filing with the Federal Election Commission revealed a political action committee with ties to the Republican Party has spent $2.4 million on a Democratic U.S. Senate primary contest in North Carolina.

6.) New York’s highest court grappled Tuesday with a trendy and critical question: are food delivery drivers for apps like Postmates considered employees or independent contractors?

International

7.) With heavily armed soldiers in place, El Salvador’s popular president strode into the nation’s National Assembly and, after a moment of prayer, told the lawmakers that within a week they needed to pass his bill calling for $109 million to take the cities back from street gangs.

8.) Announcing good news amid worldwide concerns about climate change and carbon emissions, a Paris-based energy agency reported Tuesday that global energy-related CO2 emissions measured at the same level in 2019 as the year prior.