Top eight stories for today including Pennsylvania’s highest court tossed out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction; Former “Smallville” actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison in the NXIVM sex-cult case; The former head of the Serbian State Security Service and his top deputy were convicted of war crimes, and more.

National

1.) Pennsylvania’s highest court tossed out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction Wednesday, finding the comedian’s 2005 agreement with a prosecutor prevented him from being charged over the same conduct.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

2.) A former “Smallville” actress who recruited members to join a sex cult that disfigured female member’s genitals with branding irons and collected naked photos as collateral was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

3.) Amid a sweltering heat wave, President Joe Biden met with Western state governors on Wednesday promising to bolster wildfire prevention and federal firefighter pay.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

4.) Robinhood Financial agreed Wednesday to pay $57 million in fines and more than $12 million in restitution to settle claims that it misled customers and inappropriately allowed them to trade.

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

5.) President Joe Biden announced eight new nominations to the judicial branch Wednesday, bringing his tally to 32 since taking office. Keeping in step with Biden’s promise to diversify the federal bench, the latest round consists mostly of women and individuals of various racial and ethnic backgrounds.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

Regional

6.) Abortion rights groups scored a victory in court Wednesday when a federal judge stopped a controversial new Indiana law mere days before it was set to take effect.

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

7.) As Texas Governor Greg Abbott floats plans to finish building a border wall, former President Donald Trump visited the Lone Star State on Wednesday.

(Brandon Bell/Pool via AP)

International

8.) The conviction Wednesday of the former head of the Serbian State Security Service and his top deputy brings to an end to the world’s longest-running war crimes case.

(Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP)