Top eight stories for today including ranked-choice voting is keeping the fight alive in the contest to become New York City’s next mayor; The Supreme Court served defeat to New Jersey in its challenge of a 116-mile natural gas pipeline project; A study found more than 200 million people are at grave risk of losing their homes to flooding caused by climate change, and more.

National

1.) Asylum seekers who reenter the United States after a prior deportation are not entitled to a bond hearing, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

2.) Backing an inventor who faces a $5 million judgment for supposedly infringing his own patent, the Supreme Court ordered a new look Tuesday at his claim that the patent he assigned was expanded improperly.

Regional

3.) Ranked-choice voting is keeping the fight alive in the contest to become New York City’s next mayor.

4.) Upholding a law that has been the key to the development of natural gas pipelines for 80 years, the U.S. Supreme Court served defeat Tuesday to New Jersey in its challenge of a 116-mile natural gas pipeline project that would link Garden State processing operations to Pennsylvania’s resource-rich hills.

5.) A decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday wrangled with the limits the Fourth Amendment places on police searches of cellphone data extracted while investigating a separate crime, as well as whether such evidence should have been excluded at a murder trial after police obtained the data without a warrant.

6.) At a memorial next to the site of the Surfside condominium collapse, visitors and family members of a missing resident carefully lifted victims’ photos that had been displaced in a storm Monday night.

Science

7.) More than 200 million people worldwide live on land that’s less than 6 and a half feet above sea level, putting them at grave risk of losing their homes and communities to flooding events caused by rising sea levels and severe storms, according to a new study.

8.) In a first-of-its-kind discovery that experts say could fundamentally change our understanding of the physics of the universe, scientists have found evidence of black holes eating entire neutron stars in a single cosmic bite.

