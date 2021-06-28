Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including a transgender teen who prevailed against his Virginia high school’s bathroom policy won’t face a Supreme Court showdown; The high court agreed to hear a dispute over whether Texas’ capital city violated the First Amendment by regulating the location of digital billboards; Researchers revealed evidence of an entirely new type of supernova, and more.

National

1.) A transgender teen who prevailed against his Virginia high school’s “anatomical sex” bathroom policy won’t face a Supreme Court showdown.

(Kristen Zeis/The Daily Press via AP)

2.) The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a dispute over whether Texas’ capital city violated the First Amendment by regulating the location of digital billboards.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

3.) An immigrant who could be deported because he “checked the wrong box” while applying for a driver’s license, misrepresenting himself as a U.S. citizen, will fight that outcome next term at the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Georgia Department of Driver Services)

Regional

4.) A Texas mother has sued a private liberal arts university and the alleged murderer of her only child, Cayley Mandadi, claiming her daughter would still be alive if school administrators had protected Mandadi instead of blaming the victim.

(Courthouse News photo/Daniel Conrad)

5.) Remanding questions about evidence to the Eighth Circuit on Monday, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to revive an excessive force case filed against the St. Louis Police Department.

(Photo from Wikipedia Commons)

6.) The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday revived a couple’s challenge of a San Francisco ordinance requiring landlords to offer lifetime leases to tenants when they convert shared multi-unit buildings into condominiums.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Science

7.) Researchers revealed on Monday evidence of an entirely new type of supernova that, despite being long theorized to exist somewhere in the cosmos, has never been directly observed until now.

(NASA/STScI/J. DePasquale; Las Cumbres Observatory)

8.) Scientists in Australia have discovered that a mouse thought extinct for over 150 years still exists.

(Australian Wildlife Conservancy/Wayne Lawler)