Top eight stories for today including the Justice Department brought a federal complaint against Georgia over its new voting restrictions; Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison for the murder of George Floyd; Researchers believe they have discovered a new human species, and more.

National

1.) The Justice Department brought a federal complaint Friday against the state of Georgia over the voting restrictions it passed after no court found evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.

(Image via Courthouse News)

2.) In a case where a credit report company incorrectly flagged some 8,185 people as potential terrorists but few suffered any measurable harm from the label, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a massive class damages award 5-4 Friday.

(Image via Courthouse News)

3.) Small refineries can apply to extend their original exemptions under a Clean Air Act program that pushes oil companies to incorporate renewable fuels into transportation fuels, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Friday.

(Image via Courthouse News)

4.) Furthering congressional Democrats’ push to mitigate climate change, the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday gave final approval to a resolution that would reinstate Obama-era restrictions on harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

Regional

5.) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison for last year’s murder of George Floyd.

(Court TV via AP, Pool)

6.) A Virginia judge declined to sanction Johnny Depp’s attorney over the disclosure of a deposition from the actor’s former agent that purportedly detailed his substance abuse and anger during the time he was married to actress Amber Heard.

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

7.) Days after the Supreme Court backed a high school cheerleader whose expletive-laden Snapchat got her suspended, the Second Circuit looked Friday at the case of a college soccer player whose fleeting middle-finger salute cost her a scholarship to attend the University of Connecticut.

(ACLU via Courthouse News)

Science

8.) Researchers believe they have discovered a new human species that could reshape the way scientists understand the history of human evolution.

(Credit: Chuang Zhao)