Top eight stories for today including Europe’s highest court ordered Spain to do more to protect one of the continent’s largest nature reserves; An appeals court ordered the suspension of Rudy Giuliani’s license to practice law in New York; President Biden and a group of senators reached a deal on bipartisan infrastructure package, and more.

National

1.) Finding “uncontroverted evidence” that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer,” an appeals court ordered the suspension Thursday of Giuliani’s license to practice law in the Empire State.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2.) Although well short of the more than $2 trillion in infrastructure spending included in President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, a group of senators and the president on Thursday hammered out the terms of a bipartisan package.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

3.) A Chinese manufacturer of a key solar panel ingredient is no longer welcome in the U.S. marketplace, the Biden administration said Thursday, taking a stand against forced-labor allegations in Xinjiang.

(Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Regional

4.) Emergency responders are searching for survivors in a towering pile of concrete rubble after more than 50 condominium units collapsed early Thursday in an oceanside town near Miami.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

5.) Since April, small to moderate earthquakes have shaken the Lake Tahoe region. Some scientists believe the swarms may indicate a larger, more devastating temblor is imminent.

(Courthouse News photo/Matthew Renda)

International

6.) Spain must ramp up measures to protect one of the continent’s largest nature reserves, a marshy delta in Spain’s dry southern region of Andalusia, Europe’s top court ordered Thursday.

(Photo by Alfonso Cerezo from Pixabay)

7.) An adviser to the European Union’s top court said the United Kingdom cannot automatically deny government assistance to EU citizens who have been granted residency post-Brexit.

(Courthouse News photo/Molly Quell)

8.) A divided European Parliament on Thursday passed a cornerstone piece of legislation that legally binds the European Union and its 27 member nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a major step that gives Europe the claim to be the first large region in the world to make such a legal vow.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)