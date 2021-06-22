Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the EU’s top court ruled copyright infringements that occur on YouTube and similar websites don’t leave them liable; The U.S. is not on track to meet President Biden’s goal of having 70% of all adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4; The Sixth Circuit ruled the NAACP cannot challenge Tennessee’s restrictions on first-time voters, and more.

National

1.) Members of President Joe Biden’s Covid task force conceded Tuesday the U.S. is not on track to meet the president’s goal of having 70% of all adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

(AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

2.) A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday largely answered the question of whether social media networks can be held liable for terror attacks around the world: they can’t.

(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Regional

3.) Voters in Brooklyn who cast in-person ballots in the 2021 mayoral primary race did so with scant wait on an overcast Tuesday, in and out in five to 10 minutes at polling sites in the Bedford-Stuyvesant and Park Slope neighborhoods.

(Courthouse News photo/Josh Russell)

4.) The NAACP cannot challenge Tennessee’s restrictions on first-time voters because the member it used to establish standing in a federal lawsuit is no longer eligible to vote via absentee ballot, the Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

5.) A California appellate judge chastised a lawyer for Monsanto on Tuesday for misleading the court about the evidence at hand for Roundup’s potential for causing cancer in humans.

International

6.) The European Court of Justice held in a pair of cases on Tuesday that the video-sharing giant YouTube and file-hosting service Cyando were not responsible for user-uploaded content that violated copyright laws.

(Image by USA-Reiseblogger from Pixabay)

7.) Seeking to settle Spain’s most vexing political dilemma, Socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday announced his government is issuing pardons to nine imprisoned leaders convicted for their roles in a failed Catalan independence drive in 2017.

(AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

8.) The European Union’s high court kept in line with the bloc’s tight privacy laws on Tuesday with an order for Latvia to stop making people’s driving records easily available to anyone seeking them.

(Image by Aleksejs Bergmanis from Pixabay)