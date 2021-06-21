Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court removed the limit on how much cash colleges can pay student-athletes to play; Attorneys for the state argued Michigan’s independent redistricting panel needs more time to redraw voting districts; The European Union is opening its borders to American travelers once again, and more.

National

1.) Removing the limit on how much cash colleges can pay student-athletes to play, the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the National Collegiate Athletic Association imposed rules that ran afoul of federal antitrust law.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

2.) During the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of Americans on Medicaid reached a record-breaking 74 million, according to new federal data released Monday.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Regional

3.) With a key water source for farmers and cities threatened, California officials are banking on a $30 million pile of rocks to keep saltwater from encroaching further into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

(Courthouse News photo/Nick Cahill)

4.) After two fires at its steel plant released harmful pollutants, it was enough for U.S. Steel to give Pennsylvania authorities a heads up, the Third Circuit ruled Monday, saying federal reporting on top of that would have been overkill.

(Photo courtesy of U.S. Steel)

5.) In a special session Monday morning, the Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments over whether the state’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is allowed to work with amended deadlines requested because of delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Photo by Subterranean from Wikipedia Commons)

6.) Indiana University’s coronavirus vaccine requirement is being challenged in federal court by a group of students who claim the safety measure is unconstitutional and unnecessary.

(Photo by McAnt from Wikipedia Commons)

International

7.) With summer starting and the coronavirus under control, the European Union is opening its borders to American travelers once again, a year after Europe barred travelers from the United States and most other places around the world.

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

8.) The prosecution presented evidence before a United Nations tribunal Monday against six people charged with witness tampering in a case dating back to the Rwandan genocide more than 25 years ago.

(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)