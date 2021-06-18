Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including California employers added nearly 105,000 new jobs; The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down a state law provision allowing police to draw blood from unconscious drivers; Wall Street suffered one of its worst weeks in months, and more.

National

1.) Markets fell significantly on Friday, intensifying less drastic losses earlier in the week, as investors prepare for longer-term inflation.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

2.) The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops agreed Friday to draft a statement on the meaning of the sacrament, part of a push by the church’s most conservative members to deny President Joe Biden communion because he supports abortion rights.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Regional

3.) California employers added nearly 105,000 new jobs in May, yet weakened pandemic restrictions that allowed much of the hospitality and entertainment industries to fully reopen didn’t make a dent in the state’s unemployment rate.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

4.) Californians can now show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination record digitally thanks to a new online program announced Friday.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

5.) Some Far West Texans share Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s concerns about migrant crossings, but many disagree with his rhetoric and talk of a wall.

(Courthouse News photo/Travis Bubenik)

6.) The Iowa Supreme Court found a city ordinance barring employers from rejecting applicants with criminal histories conflicts with state law.

(Courthouse News photo/Rox Laird)

7.) The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday struck down a state law provision allowing police to draw blood from unconscious drivers and test it for alcohol content without a warrant, finding the practice violates Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches.

Science

8.) For the 50 million people worldwide who suffer from epilepsy, relief from seizures may be much simpler than medications or surgery. New research in music therapy found listening to Mozart reduced electrical brain waves linked to epilepsy.

(Image by Miss Vine from Pixabay)