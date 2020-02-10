Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including a new poll shows Senator Bernie Sanders continues to lead in New Hampshire heading into Tuesday’s primary; Four members of China’s military were charged with hacking into the computer systems of credit reporting agency Equifax; The controversial Sinn Féin has shaken up Irish politics by winning the most votes in weekend elections, and more.

Sign up for CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

National

1.) Senator Bernie Sanders continues to lead in New Hampshire heading into Tuesday’s primary, according to a poll released on the eve of the contest.

2.) Four members of China’s military have been charged with hacking into the computer systems of credit reporting agency Equifax in 2017 and stealing the personal information of nearly half of all Americans.

3.) President Donald Trump released his final budget before the 2020 election on Monday, calling for cuts to public programs like Medicaid while boosting defense spending.

Regional

4.) New York state brought a federal complaint Monday challenging President Trump’s move to freeze New Yorkers out of the “trusted traveler” run by Homeland Security meant to speed U.S. re-entry after a visit abroad.

5.) The city of Oakland should not be allowed to sue Wells Fargo under the Fair Housing Act over lost property tax revenue from the foreclosures it attributes to the bank’s discriminatory mortgage lending practices, an attorney for the bank told the Ninth Circuit on Monday.

6.) Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature unveiled a package of seven bills Monday providing relief to the state’s struggling farmers in the form of tax breaks, a boost to agricultural exports and an enhanced partnership with the University of Wisconsin system.

International

7.) Sinn Féin, long a political pariah due to its affiliation with the IRA, has shaken up Irish politics by winning the most votes in weekend elections, breaking the century-long dominance of Ireland’s political duopoly.

8.) She’s the German politician you’ve likely never heard of but whose decision to step down as party leader is being equated to a political earthquake in Europe.