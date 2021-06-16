Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including President Joe Biden offered his Russian counterpart a chance to improve relations with the United States; A report found the U.S. Marshals Service isn’t equipped to protect federal judges from escalating threats; A British lawyer was sworn in as the International Criminal Court’s new prosecutor, and more.

National

1.) President Joe Biden ended his first foreign trip with a high-stakes summit in Geneva on Wednesday where he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to open discussions on arms control, cyber security and avoiding conflicts in the Arctic.

2.) A new poll finds President Biden’s job approval has taken a hit in recent months even as he pushes a spending agenda that remains largely popular with most Americans.

3.) The U.S. Marshals Service isn’t equipped to protect federal judges from escalating threats, the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General reported late Wednesday, sounding an alarm nearly one year after the outbreak of civil unrest in Portland, Oregon, thrust the agency into the national spotlight.

Regional

4.) A California appellate panel has rejected the state’s policy of detaining individuals with psychiatric and intellectual disabilities in county jails — often for months or even years — while waiting for them to be declared competent to stand trial.

5.) Jack B. Weinstein, a trailblazing federal judge who sought to transform criminal justice, died on Tuesday, several months past the one-year anniversary of his retirement from the Eastern District of New York.

6.) After hearing from three witnesses, a federal judge decided investigators properly obtained a confession from the girlfriend of a Texas Army specialist who bludgeoned a servicewoman to death last year.

7.) The seven islands that make up American Samoa have been considered U.S. territory for over a century, but its people are not birthright citizens of the United States, a split panel of the 10th Circuit ruled.

International

8.) British lawyer Karim Khan was sworn in Wednesday as the International Criminal Court’s third prosecutor in its nearly 20-year history.

