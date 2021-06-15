Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including Justice Department emails show former President Donald Trump engaged in a weekslong pressure campaign to have the 2020 election results overturned; President Joe Biden attempted to build a common front against China and Russia at a summit with EU leaders; The criminal case against former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder for his role in the Flint water crisis inched forward, and more.

1.) A newly released trove of emails from the tail end of the Trump administration shows that the former president actively pressured top Justice Department officials to back up his claims that he was robbed of a second term.

2.) On the ninth anniversary of a selective federal program that grants temporary legal protections to qualifying undocumented immigrants, the Senate turned Tuesday to legislation that would give permanency to so-called DACA recipients.

3.) Laying out his plan to root out homegrown extremism hiding in plain sight, President Joe Biden on Tuesday released a national strategy that calls for a whole-of-government approach.

4.) The criminal case against former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder for his role in the Flint water crisis inched forward Tuesday morning, when attorneys squabbled over deadlines for discovery as they wait for a ruling from an appeals court.

5.) The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday rejected a Maryland gay conversion therapist’s First Amendment challenge to the state’s ban on such treatment for children because he sued the wrong people.

6.) On the eve of a tense summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden on Tuesday continued his weeklong effort to solder back together the partially broken relationship between the United States and the European Union by building a common front against Russia and China.

7.) In another loss for Facebook, the EU’s top court held that all member states can bring privacy complaints against companies, regardless of where they are headquartered.

8.) The European Court of Human Rights ruled Tuesday that the Russian Federation violated a teenager’s right to family life by finding she should be returned to her father after her mother brought her to Russia following the outbreak of hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

