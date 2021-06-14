Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the Justice Department’s top national security official alerted staffers he is stepping down; NATO put China’s military ambitions at the center of its strategic thinking; Two Republican congressman brought a federal complaint over security procedures to get onto the House floor, and more.

National

1.) John Demers is exiting as the top national security official at the Department of Justice amid backlash against the government’s monitoring of journalists, Democrat lawmakers and their children to plug suspected intelligence leaks.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

2.) Two men convicted under a controversial federal anti-riot law for their participation in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, were turned away by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday morning.

(Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)

3.) The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration Monday to give its take in a long-running case that says Harvard University discriminates against Asian-Americans in its treatment of race as a student admissions factor.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

4.) Two Republican congressman brought a federal complaint Monday over security procedures to get onto the House floor that they say are selectively enforced against Republicans, causing them to miss votes.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Regional

5.) Vital woodland ecosystems around California have become addicted to water supplied by humans and may no longer be able to survive when the tap gets shut off, imperiling the future for a number of endangered animals that call these woodlands home.

(Credit: John Stella, ESF)

6.) A controversial tar sands oil pipeline cleared one more legal hurdle Monday as the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed a state energy regulator’s approval of the project.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

International

7.) With anxiety in Europe and the United States growing over the rise of China, the NATO military alliance on Monday for the first time placed not just Moscow but also Beijing at the center of its strategic thinking and declared that the Asian superpower “presents challenges.”

(Stephanie Lecocq, Pool via AP)

8.) After three days of talks and simmering disagreements at an English sea resort, the Group of Seven rich nations agreed to back a wide-ranging, though not clearly defined, American strategy to counter the rise of China.

(Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP)