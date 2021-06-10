Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including President Joe Biden kicked off a jam-packed weeklong visit to Europe; California will appeal a ruling overturning the state’s assault weapons ban; An Austrian newspaper whose columnist told readers to leave horseradish on their skin for hours is not liable after one woman got sick, and more.

National

1.) President Joe Biden started what can be described as a healing tour Thursday as he meets European leaders during a G-7 summit in England and tries to dispel the bad memories of the Trump White House.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2.) The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced two of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees, moving the candidates on for consideration before the full Senate.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

3.) A decades-high jump in inflation has financial experts staking out sides, though neither extreme expects the Federal Reserve will upend the apple cart with a humming economy on the line.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

4.) A convicted felon whose priors included one instance of reckless aggravated assault should not have been given an enhanced sentence after he was later caught with a handgun, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Thursday.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

Regional

5.) Days after a federal judge nixed one of California’s most stringent gun laws and simultaneously tempered the prospect of a nationwide ban on assault weapons, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state will appeal the contentious ruling.

(Screenshot)

6.) The wife of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera pleaded guilty on Thursday to aiding her husband in running his global drug empire and helping to plan his intricate 2015 escape from a Mexican prison.

(Courthouse News photo/Amanda Ottaway)

International

7.) An international poll released Thursday by the Pew Research Center shows foreigners’ views on America and its leadership have grown much more positive since former President Donald Trump left office.

(Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

8.) An Austrian newspaper whose columnist told readers to leave horseradish on their skin for hours is not liable after one woman got sick, the EU’s top court ruled Thursday.

(Image courtesy of Anna reg, CC BY-SA 3.0)