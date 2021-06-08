Your Tuesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including a Senate report found omissions in intelligence, lackluster security planning and botched leadership failed to prevent the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol; Ohio’s attorney general is asking a state court to declare Google a public utility; A United Nations court upheld the war crimes and genocide conviction of a former military leader known as the “Butcher of Bosnia,” and more.

National

1.) Omissions in intelligence, lackluster security planning and botched leadership failed to prevent the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in January, two Senate committees found Tuesday in what could very well be lawmakers’ last wholly bipartisan effort to probe the events of Jan. 6.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

2.) Law enforcement officials introduced encryption software as a trojan horse into the international drug trade, netting access to more than 20 million messages in at least three dozen languages.

(Australian Federal Police)

3.) The chief executive of the pipeline company whose network was taken hostage by an Eastern European hacking group last month told senators Tuesday the exploited system only had a one-factor security code.

(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

4.) Federal environmental regulators on Tuesday finalized protections under the Endangered Species Act for a threatened aquatic salamander and endangered small catfish that dwell only in the streams and rivers of North Carolina.

(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Regional

5.) In a first-of-its-kind lawsuit, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking a state court to declare Google a public utility.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

6.) Two new Texas laws seek to weatherize the state’s electricity infrastructure, but some experts say the measures fail to go far enough.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

7.) A federal judge on Tuesday handed down a three-year prison sentence to a Wisconsin pharmacist who admitted to two tampering counts after he was caught trying to spoil coronavirus vaccine doses last year because he believed the vaccine was dangerous.

(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

International

8.) Appeals judges on a United Nations court upheld the war crimes and genocide conviction of former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic on Tuesday.

(Jerry Lampen/Pool via AP)