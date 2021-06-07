Your Monday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including a federal judge refused to block a Houston hospital system from suspending over 100 employees who rejected its mandate to get vaccinated against Covid-19; The U.S. is among wealthy members of the Group of Seven proposing a global minimum tax rate of at least 15% for multinationals; Kamala Harris visited Guatemala in her first trip abroad as vice president, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that immigrants given temporary protected status cannot be upgraded to legal permanent residency if they came into the United States illegally.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

2.) Wading into a decade-old class action, the Supreme Court agreed Monday to look at the FBI’s use of an informant to collect information from several Los Angeles and Orange County mosques for more than a year.

(Courthouse News photo/Jack Rodgers)

Regional

3.) More than 100 employees of a Houston hospital system will be suspended for rejecting its directive they get vaccinated against Covid-19, after a federal judge refused to block the company from enforcing the vaccination deadline.

4.) The First Circuit appeared likely Monday to uphold a Maine law that gives cable customers a refund if they quit their service early.

(Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay)

5.) The New Jersey Supreme Court gave the green light on Monday for new state directives to release the names of police officers who were disciplined for misconduct.

(Jennifer Brown/The City of Jersey City)

International

6.) The first day of trial for four men accused of shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014 opened and closed in rapid succession Monday, a discordant start for the seven-month slog ahead.

(Courthouse News photo/Molly Quell)

7.) In a big step toward closing loopholes that allow multinational corporations such as Google and Amazon to avoid paying taxes, finance ministers for the Group of Seven proposed a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% and a formula for levying taxes on profits where they are made.

(Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

8.) During her first trip abroad in her new job, Vice President Kamala Harris said American investment in Guatemala will be focused on combatting economic hardship and corruption.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)