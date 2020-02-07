Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight CNS stories for today including the D.C. Circuit overturned a ruling that said members of Congress had standing to sue President Donald Trump under a clause in the Constitution that prohibits the president from accepting gifts from foreign countries; American employers beat expectations and added 225,000 jobs last month; Five people were killed as protests against government repression continue in Chile, and more.

National

1.) The D.C. Circuit on Friday overturned a ruling that said members of Congress had standing to sue President Donald Trump under a clause in the Constitution that prohibits the president from accepting gifts from foreign countries.

2.) American employers beat expectations and added 225,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate rose slightly from a 50-year low as more people entered the labor force.

3.) The Trump administration appeared to execute an about-face on the use of Nevada’s Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste dump facility after the president tweeted reassurance to Nevadans that he would drop a proposal to resurrect the site.

Regional

4.) A Pennsylvania courthouse took one of its judges off the bench Thursday, following allegations that he repeatedly referred to a black female juror as “Aunt Jemima” in his chambers.

5.) The Sixth Circuit on Friday granted additional discovery to a driver injured in a collision with a tractor trailer whose operator suffered a heart attack, refusing to dismiss the case under Ohio’s medical emergency doctrine.

6.) A Wisconsin judge on Friday declined to block a ballot question aiming to enhance crime victims’ rights, finding it should be decided by voters in the April primary election.

International

7.) Five people were killed this week as protests against government repression continue in Chile. The widespread protests began with massive rallies in October and show no sign of abating.

8.) Rejecting an immunity defense, a federal judge refused to dismiss claims brought by a group of protesters who were beaten by Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s security personnel during his visit to the White House three years ago.