Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including President Joe Biden unleashed a torrent of new incentives to keep vaccination rates up and Covid-19 muzzled; A federal judge dismissed Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit against a Texas city’s voter-approved abortion ban; The International Criminal Court refused to release a former Sudanese militia leader charged with war crimes in the Darfur conflict, and more.

National

1.) Declaring June a “national month of action,” President Joe Biden on Wednesday unleashed a torrent of new incentives to keep vaccination rates up and Covid-19 muzzled as the country careens toward the July 4 goal set by the White House of getting at least one shot into 70% of all U.S. adults.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

2.) Showing the receipts for one of the Trump administration’s many gifts to Big Oil, three environmental nonprofits brought a federal complaint Wednesday over a government entity’s recent effort to exempt itself from public meetings law.

(Courthouse News photo/Travis Bubenik)

3.) Federal investigators released a report Wednesday describing an alcoholic Arkansas pathologist’s thousands of errors that harmed hundreds of Veterans Affairs hospital patients, causing more than a dozen deaths.

(Washington County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

Regional

4.) A federal judge dismissed Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit against the city of Lubbock’s voter-approved abortion ban for a lack of jurisdiction, punting to Texas state courts to take up the matter.

(Image by Redraiderengineer from Wikipedia Commons)

5.) In arguments before the entire Sixth Circuit on Wednesday, Tennessee cited U.S. Supreme Court precedent and claimed its mandatory waiting period for abortions should not have been struck down by a federal judge.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

6.) Virginia Democrats pick their statewide candidates for the 2021 elections in a primary next week, and final fundraising numbers released Wednesday morning offer some insight into the crowded field.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber)

7.) A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge on Wednesday ordered former congresswoman Katie Hill to pay The Daily Mail $104,747.75 in attorney fees for defending themselves in court after they published her nude photos in 2019.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

International

8.) Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court have rejected for a second time a request to release a former Sudanese Janjaweed militia leader charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur conflict.

(ICC-CPI Photo)