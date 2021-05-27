Your Thursday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including an increasing number of Belarusian attorneys have seen their law licenses removed for trying to defend opposition figures; The EPA announced a plan to rewrite changes made by the Trump administration that eroded local authority over the protection of waterways; Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a program offering Californians $116.5 million in cash giveaways to incentivize Covid-19 vaccinations, and more.

National

1.) The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced a plan to rewrite changes made by the Trump administration last year that eroded local authority over the protection of waterways.

2.) Republicans presented their latest counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion vision for bridges, broadband and beyond as the country heads into Memorial Day weekend, offering $928 billion over eight years to reinvigorate the nation’s aging infrastructure.

3.) Companies that have been trying to shut down employees’ public criticisms of their conduct, especially in the wake of the pandemic, will need to reconsider their policies in light of a First Circuit ruling.

4.) The Supreme Court affirmed a more that $2 million court costs bill Thursday against municipalities that had accused Hotels.com and other travel booking agencies of shortchanging them on occupancy taxes.

Regional

5.) President Joe Biden’s support this week of an Alaska oil-drilling project given the green light by the Trump administration at the eleventh hour of his presidency undermines Biden’s pledge to address climate change, conservation advocates say.

6.) Following on the heels of many other states trying to incentivize the unvaccinated to roll up their sleeves for the Covid-19 shot, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a program on Thursday offering Californians $116.5 million in cash giveaways, including the chance to win part of a $15 million grand prize.

7.) Los Angeles County residents who had the contents of their safety deposit boxes seized by the FBI this past March sued the government seeking the return of their property.

International

8.) An increasing number of Belarusian attorneys have seen their law licenses removed for trying to defend opposition figures.

