Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including a man who worked for a transportation agency in San Jose shot and killed eight of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself; President Biden said U.S. intelligence officials will brief him within 90 days on what they believe is the source of the novel coronavirus; The Hague District Court decamped to an airbase in the southern Netherlands to view the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, and more.

Sign up for the CNS Top Eight, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

National

1.) President Joe Biden said Wednesday that U.S. intelligence officials will brief him within 90 days on what they believe is the source of the novel coronavirus that has killed 3.5 million people around the world, including nearly 600,000 Americans.

(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

2.) Best known for his turn as Pawnee town official Ron Swanson, the actor and real-life Midwesterner Nick Offerman testified Wednesday at a remote congressional hearing on boosting vaccine confidence.

(Screenshot of YouTube video)

3.) Finding “glaring flaws” in a $2 billion deal to resolve future Roundup claims, a federal judge nixed a proposed settlement Wednesday that he found “would accomplish a lot for Monsanto,” but not much for Roundup users.

4.) As the National Park System gears up for what is likely to be its most crowded season, lawmakers are trying to bring congestion and overcrowding relief to the some of the country’s most popular parks.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

Regional

5.) A man who worked for a transportation agency in San Jose, California, shot and killed eight of his co-workers early Wednesday morning before turning the gun on himself.

(KGO-TV/ABC7 via AP)

6.) A federal judge wants to hold Los Angeles leaders on a strict timeline to address the homelessness crisis almost a year after officials agreed to create more shelter space.

(Courthouse News photo/Nathan Solis)

International

7.) The Hague District Court decamped to an airbase in the southern Netherlands on Wednesday to view the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

(Courthouse News photo/Molly Quell)

8.) A decades-old barrier on stem cell research was loosened on Wednesday when an international panel of scientists, ethicists, clinicians and lawyers approved the growing of human embryos for more than two weeks in laboratories.

(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)