Top eight stories for today including Europe’s top rights court found that a bulk data collection program in the U.K. violated citizens’ right to privacy; Amazon is accused of crushing its online competition through a policy that removes sellers from the platform if they offer products for less on another website; Moderna announced it would seek regulatory approval to administer its Covid-19 shot to teens, and more.

National

1.) An antitrust complaint filed by the District of Columbia’s attorney general claims Amazon’s online marketplace puts restrictions on sellers that drive up consumer prices.

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

2.) Moderna announced Tuesday that it would seek regulatory approval to administer its Covid-19 shot to teens between 12 and 17 years old in June.

(Courthouse News photo/Barbara Leonard)

3.) George Floyd’s murder by a police officer — exactly a year ago Tuesday — sparked a national conversation and proposal for police reform that is still being had today.

(Courthouse News photo/Brandi Buchman)

4.) The Justice Department signaled this week that it will carry on the Trump administration‘s gauze of secrecy over the 2019 Russia probe led by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Regional

5.) An at-home DNA test led a New Jersey woman to accuse her former physician of “medical rape” on Tuesday, saying the man secretly swapped his own sperm in for the anonymous donor she had ordered.

(Photo by RODNAE Productions from Pexels)

6.) The U.S. Census Bureau must release 2020 census data to Ohio by Aug. 16, per the terms of a settlement agreement announced Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by the state’s attorney general in February.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

International

7.) Europe’s top rights court found on Tuesday that a bulk data collection program in the United Kingdom violated citizens’ right to privacy.

(Photo by CherryX from Wikipedia Commons)

8.) Tensions over Belarus escalated on Tuesday with the European Union banning air travel to and from Belarus and the exiled Belarusian opposition leader calling on the United States and European capitals to take stronger actions against Minsk.

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)