Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top eight stories for today including the actual death toll from the pandemic could be more than double the 3.4 million deaths so far reported; California accounts for nearly 40% of new jobs nationally but statewide unemployment remains over 8%; Officials along the U.S.-Mexico border are calling on the federal government to lift restrictions on nonessential travel, and more.

National

1.) Officials along the U.S.-Mexico border say restrictions on nonessential travelers — first adopted at the start of the coronavirus crisis — are dividing families and hindering economic recovery in the area.

2.) Unable to catch a break, Wall Street posted another losing week, this time driven by a panic among cryptocurrency traders.

3.) The nine biggest dating apps in the country are teaming up with the White House to promote Covid-19 vaccinations, allowing users to display their vaccination status and filter out people who are unvaccinated.

Regional

4.) Building momentum ahead of its planned summer reopening, California generated over one-third of the nation’s new jobs last month — though its jobless rate held steady at 8.3%.

5.) The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced Friday it has taken over the prosecution of Kimberly Potter, the white former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man, last month.

6.) At least one part of the saga involving Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli appeared to come to a close Friday, as the embattled leader of the California Wine Country town resigned amid allegations of sexual assault.

International

7.) The World Health Organization said on Friday that millions of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic have gone uncounted, meaning the actual death toll from the pandemic could be more than double the 3.4 million deaths so far reported.

8.) Italy’s most famous poet, Dante Alighieri, is the subject of a legal conference looking into whether he was the victim of a miscarriage of justice after he was sentenced to burn at the stake if he returned to Florence.

